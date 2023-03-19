Venezuelan Altuve will undergo surgery on his right thumb after suffering a fracture

Caracas, Mar 19 (EFE).- The second baseman of the Houston Astros, the Venezuelan José Altuve, will undergo an operation on his right thumb after suffering a fracture on Saturday during the quarterfinal game of the World Baseball Classic. Baseball, the American team reported this Sunday.

Altuve suffered a broken right thumb after being hit by a pitch during last night’s World Baseball Classic game. As a result of the fracture, Altuve will undergo surgery on his right thumb in the coming days,” the North American team wrote on their Twitter account.

He also pointed out that, after the surgery, “the Astros will have an update on Altuve’s prognosis,” 32, who scored the first of the seven runs for Venezuela, which were not enough to surpass the nine for the Americans. who advanced to the Clásico semifinal, where they will face Cuba.

After the hit, Altuve immediately fell to the ground, and was later removed from the game and replaced by Luis Rengifo of the Los Angeles Angels.

The Venezuelan second baseman won the sixth Silver Slugger of his career last November to lead a group of eight Latin American players who won the award for the best offensive player by position in the MLB National and American League.