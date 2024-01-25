Mane de la Parra talks about Pablo Lyle’s condition in prison

MIAMI.- Almost a year after the five-year prison sentence that was imposed on the actor Pablo Lyle for the involuntary homicide of Juan Ricardo Hernndez in USA many things seem to be changing in their environment and little is known about the mental health and physical integrity of Mexicans.

Now, the singer and close friend Mane de la Parra has spoken out on the matter to address what the communication with the artist and his emotional state has been like.

“He feels well; he is very motivated, very affectionate; very him. Hoping that this process will soon end so that he can feel with all the strength to be with his family, to be well,” commented the interpreter, according to a review by People in Spanish.

Likewise, he added that in his conversations he can notice that the actor is calm.

“With the things we have talked about, I find him well, calm. And, well, I hope he will be with us soon.”

Regarding Pablo’s professional future, Mane stressed that he does not know if during this time the actor has considered resuming his career or dedicating himself to another job when he is released from prison. “The truth is, we haven’t talked about that (his return to acting); I don’t have the slightest idea. Rather, our conversations are more like friends, ‘How are you? How is life going?'”

However, he noted that whatever step Lyle decides to take he will do so with confidence, as he is a person committed to his purposes.

“But I am sure that he will achieve everything he sets his mind to because he is an incredible person, hardworking, hard-working and always brings out the good in everything and this is not going to be the exception.”

Sentence

Lyle was sentenced in February 2023 to five years in prison, eight years of probation and 100 hours of community service. The court’s decision was a major setback in the case of the actor, who was accused of involuntary manslaughter of Juan Ricardo Hernández, after the two had an argument on a Florida road.

However, his lawyers have stated at all times that they continue working for the authorities to reduce the sentence, and there have also been talks so that the man can be deported to Mexico.

Sandra Hoyos, lawyer for actor Pablo Lyle, reported that support from the immigration court was requested for his case, which could mean that the actor would not be transferred to a prison, but rather would be deported to Mexico.

“The state court issued an order asking for full cooperation with the feds, which in the case of the United States would be the immigration department or court, and we know that it is already in place. Which, it is very likely that (Pablo Lyle) be deported to Mexico,” Hoyos commented last year on the TV Azteca television program Ventaneando.

This has not been the only change in the actor’s life, since it was also known that he separated from Ana Araujo, who now has a public relationship with the photographer and stylist Marco Laván.