Manet and Degas reunited, Tarantino's masterclass... The cultural events of the week

On the program this week from March 27 to April 2, Arthur H in concert at the Trianon, Tarantino on the stage of the Grand Rex and Chorus which launches the festival season.

Monday: Arthur H at the Trianon

His album “La Vie” was released on February 17. On the occasion of this opus, Arthur H performs on March 27 at the Trianon.

Through twelve jazz-sounding tracks, the singer makes a soundtrack of his life by celebrating everyday things like “the Road”, “the Life”, “the Star”, “the Ocean” or “the Secret “. This last song is very special since it recounts the abuse that his father, Jacques Higelin, suffered as a child, revealed in the book by Valérie Lehoux, released on 1is March and for which Arthur H wrote the preface.

“Me too, I suffered it”: Jacques Higelin raped when he was a child, the posthumous revelations Arthur H en concert at the Trianon, 80 boulevard de Rochechouart, Paris 18e.

Tuesday: “Manet/Degas”, the big match

The Musée d’Orsay honors two great names in French painting of the 1860s and 1880s: Edouard Manet and Edgar Degas.

Often compared, the two artists are also to be observed in the light of their contrasts, and it is this ambiguity between resemblance and dissonance that the “Manet/Degas” exhibition chooses to explore, from March 28 to July 23.

« Manet/Degas » at the Musée d’Orsay, Esplanade Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, Paris 7e, from March 28 to July 23. > More informations

Wednesday: Quentin Tarantino’s masterclass

The director Quentin Tarantino, who needs no introduction, is in Paris on March 29 at the Grand Rex cinema, on the occasion of the release of his book “Cinéma speculation”, published on March 22, for a masterclass on his subject. predilection. You guessed it: the cinema!

In this encyclopedic work, the American director looks at the origins of his passion for the seventh art and dives, chapter after chapter, into a film that changed his perception of the world. “L’Obs” shares some good sheets with you.

At the origins of Quentin Tarantino: exclusive excerpts from the new book of a cinephile who does not take care Quentin Tarantino, conversation around “Cinema speculation”at the Grand Rex, 1 boulevard Poissonnière, Paris 2e

Thursday: Paris at the time of contemporary art

It’s the anniversary of the spring contemporary art fair which for a quarter of a century has been a highlight for artists from all over the world. L’Art Paris opens its doors from March 30 to April 2 for a 25e edition around the themes of commitment and exile.

On the program, 134 exhibitors from 25 countries and 900 artists represented who will go to the ephemeral Grand Palais in Paris to promote the capital in the art world.

Art Parisat the Grand Palais Ephémère, Place Joffre, Paris 7efrom March 30 to April 2.

Friday: Crazy Horse and Neil Young, tireless musicians

The tireless Neil Young, 77, never stops sharing his love of music. It is on the album “All Roads Lead Home” which appears this Friday that we find the septuagenarian in the company of his lifelong band, the group Crazy Horse.

During the pandemic, Nils Lofgren, Ralph Molina and Billy Talbot of Crazy Horse composed three titles each. Neil Young, meanwhile, only appears solo on one title from this collaborative album, “Song of the Seasons”, a version of a title already present on his album “Barn”, released in 2021.

Saturday: all in chorus at the Chorus music festival

“The first festival of the year. » This is what the Chorus des Hauts-de-Seine festival prides itself on being. For more than thirty years, the festival has offered to discover the artists of today and tomorrow with a program focused mainly on rap and electro.

From March 29 to April 2, the musical event brings together some of the most talented artists of the moment, including rapper Josman, singer Jeanne Added and Belgian Selah Sue.

Festival Chorus, the musical Seine, île Seguin, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, from March 29 to April 2. > More informations

Sunday: young European photography in the spotlight

« How to forget your past », par le Bulgare Martin Atanasov

Another festival, another artistic discipline. That of young European photography Circulation(s) takes over the Centquatre from March 25 to May 21. Since 2011, this artistic event has presented young emerging European photographers. For this 2023 edition, twenty-seven artists of fourteen different nationalities will take part.

After having explored a different country at each edition, this year is devoted to a focus on Bulgaria, with artists such as Martin Atanasov, Hristina Tasheva or Tihomir Stoyanov.