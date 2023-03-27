Unusual exhibition: Many Barbies in the Bochum Museum

Bochum-Wattenscheid.

50 Barbies are currently models in a museum in Bochum. They all wear special clothes. What is the reason and how long they stay there.

It is an unusual fashion show that can currently be seen in the “Helfs Hof” in Wattenscheid. Normally, the local history museum gives its visitors an insight into life in earlier times. From time to time, the Wattenscheid homeland and citizens’ association also organizes special exhibitions. And the current exposition is very special.

Around 50 Barbie dolls are the model for the haute couture of artist Julia Hansen, who sews new clothes for the cult dolls out of old tablecloths, curtains or clothes, among other things. “It all started about two and a half years ago,” she reports at her vernissage on Saturday. “I collect used Barbies and quite often the clothes that come with the doll are broken, dirty or I just don’t like them. What I then imagine as fashion for the doll is either not available for sale or is very expensive. So I do it myself.”

Around 50 Barbies can be seen at the exhibition, some of them wearing elaborately designed clothes. Photo: Bastian Haumann / FUNKE Photo Services

Barbie’s old, broken cape becomes a coat, an embroidered, former tablecloth from the flea market becomes a wedding dress, or a disused living room curtain becomes the border of a so-called Rococo robe.

Exhibition in Wattenscheid: There is an interesting story behind many a dress

So this hobby grew out of a passion for Barbie dolls? “No,” says Julia Hansen with a laugh, “more out of a love of fashion and clothing. I even learned how to sew for this. I had never dealt with it before. The only thing I always liked was embroidery.”













And Julia Hansen’s embroidery on some of the doll’s clothes is quite something. Two robes are very elaborately embroidered with countless colorful or golden sequins and numerous, very small beads.





When it comes to accessories, too, the designer’s motto “make new from old” applies – in one case even with a romantic side effect: “For the pearls in the updo of a doll, I used my hair accessories that I wore myself at my wedding” reveals Julia Hansen.

Why the Barbies are in the local history museum in Wattenscheid of all places

Instead of at her home, the dolls are currently in the Wattenscheid local history museum. “By the way, it’s also a funny story how it came about,” explains Julia Hansen. “I’ve moved with my family and we haven’t had a place to put the barbies in the new home yet. I didn’t want to leave them in the box either. Firstly, I was afraid that they would break there, and secondly, it’s just too good to leave them there unnoticed, even for a while.” That’s why Julia Hansen asked the Bochum cultural office if there wasn’t a possibility of exhibiting the Barbies somewhere.

A visitor looks at the Barbies on display in the “Helfs Hof” museum in Bochum-Wattenscheid. Photo: Bastian Haumann / FUNKE Photo Services

Bernhard Szafranek, head of the cultural office in Bochum, was enthusiastic about the idea and immediately thought of “Helfs Hof” as the exhibition venue. “Because this is a cultural history museum, the premises provide the perfect space to display the dolls.”

The world-famous Barbie certainly represents a cultural epoch. “Even if it doesn’t really seem to fit in with a local history museum at first glance. But that is what gives this exhibition its special charm,” he adds with a wink.

WAZ newsletter: Register now for free! The daily newsletter – now with all important updates about the war in Ukraine.









More articles from this category can be found here: Wattenscheid



