Manny Vega, first Latino artist in residence Museo Ciudad NY

“Welcome to my Byzantine Bembé…”

“Byzantine Bembé: New York by Manny Vega” immerses us in the visual story of the artist with Puerto Rican roots, who intertwines the stories of the community with a wide range of themes, from African deities to urban mythologies, encompassing the individual and the collective.

“So, this exhibition is actually a celebration of my life as an artist, not only in New York, but specifically here in El Barrio and East Harlem, where I have many mosaic public art projects,” Vega explained.

The gallery overflows with colors personally chosen by Vega, creating an atmosphere that evokes the feeling of being in a creative workshop or rather the intimate atmosphere of his apartment; It has three interconnected sections: Music, Figures and Justice.

“Many themes in mosaics, dedicated to the artist Tito Puente. “Here we have a very important image for the community because it is the image of Julia Gutiérrez, who is the muse of El Barrio, dancing Bomba, which is an Afro-Boricua expression,” Vega added.

Vega showed us what will be his next project, a plaza in Harlem dedicated to the artist Tito Puente.

“Where I’m going to have a stage with mosaics for people to dance on, have their ‘selfie moment’, and for us to have the conversation about the mambo and Tito Puente for generations.”

His art graces the streets, subway stations, cultural centers and commercial buildings of East Harlem, adding a splash of color and life to the community.

“It is a reflection of the people I am living with, so it is a demonstration of our wealth, of our wealth, so I am here to remind you that we are rich,” Vega said.

Vega’s works are an experience full of vivacity, with rhythms that invite you to dance, a passionate spirituality and a complexity that, despite this, is presented in a way that is accessible to everyone.

For Vega, women play a fundamental role in his works.

“Well, woman is the origin of all of us, and for that reason she is the queen of our existence.”

Vega became the first artist in residence at the Museum of the City of New York, which fills him with pride.

“After viewing artist Manny Vega’s vibrant mosaics, watercolors and drawings in “Byzantine Bembé: New York by Manny Vega,” meet the artist. Vega will be at the Museum hosting workshops three times this month!” message on the Museum’s social networks.

After you take in artist Manny Vega’s vibrant mosaics, watercolors, and drawings in “Byzantine Bembé: New York by Manny Vega,” get to know the artist. Vega will be at the Museum hosting workshops three times this month! #MannyVegaNYC pic.twitter.com/Ub8xc8mlS7 — Museum of the City of NY (@MuseumofCityNY) February 16, 2024

“It is the first time that they have a Latin artist like me, but it also represents the possibility that this may exist in the future for upcoming artists as well, that is very important.”

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel. We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.