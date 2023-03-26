Mar del Plata: the Mayor rejects the transfer of 140 hectares that the State made to an NGO

According to the MTE, these are lands that were ceded by the State Assets Administration Agency (Aabe) for an Agroecological Production Project

A group of people tried this Saturday to take possession of some 140 hectares that the State ceded to the NGO Tercer Tiempo, which is part of the Movement of Excluded Workers (MTE) led by Juan Grabois, which led to a scandal and confrontations verbal with neighbors and members of the Buenos Aires Police.

As the NA agency learned from MTE sources, these are lands that were ceded by the State Assets Administration Agency (Aabe) so that “an Agroecological Production Project will be carried out where rural producers from the city’s fruit and vegetable area will work , a project that will allow local supply with quality food”.

“It is about the concretion of a historical proposal for said lands, thought with the construction of the Chapadmalal Tourist Complex. Professionals from the National University of Mar del Plata and the Conicet are working with all the corresponding and necessary soil studies. It is the team that will evaluate the viability of each sector of the property according to the functions that the land allows”, they pointed out.

Within this framework, they explained that “the project joins other initiatives in Argentina, which seek strengthen family farmingsolving the difficulties of access to land for many people who currently work in conditions of expensive and precarious leases”.

“Currently we took possession of the property and its custody, as established in the agreement signed on February 16 of this year and for which we appeared. No settlement will be installed, but those who work the land will live there,” they argued.

The sources consulted by NA highlighted: “It’s all legal and it’s crazy how the opposition was set up. This is precisely to prevent illegal occupations.”

It is a property located at kilometer 553 of Provincial Route 11 in the Buenos Aires town of Chapadmalal, General Pueyrredón district, according to the delivery agreement agreed to by NA.

The complaint of the mayor of Mar del Plata

For his part, the mayor of General Pueyrredón, Guillermo Montenegro, expressed his rejection through his Twitter account and anticipated that he would go to court to “stop these actions.”

“What is happening in the El Marquesado area is extremely serious. Because while the people of Mar del Plata work to progress and make the city grow, others propose give away landfor partisan political purposes, doing things in a totally illegitimate way,” Montenegro stressed.

In addition, the local mayor specified: “We are in contact with the neighbors, working with the Security and Justice Forces to stop these actions that we do not endorse in any way. I will always defend those who work and break their backs. Outside of the law, nothing”.

In tune, former President Mauricio Macri also expressed himself on the networks: “Total repudiation of the situation of El Marquesado, where the Grabois movement tries once again to usurp land with the complicity of the government, the illegality and the patoterismo that characterizes them “.

“My support for Guillermo Montenegro and the neighbors who see the situation scared,” he completed.