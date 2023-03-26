Trump kicked off the election campaign

Trump did not hold back, accusing the current government of being criminal, corrupt and destroying the country. During Joe Biden’s short tenure, more damage has been done than during America’s five worst presidents combined, he said.

On the other hand, his own reign (2017-21) was better than any other, Trump said, enumerating all the election promises he had made, including tightening border controls with Mexico and withdrawing the United States from the Paris Agreement on measures against climate change.

Song of Imprisoned Followers

The meeting was held at an airport outside Waco in central Texas. The former president arrived in a white-red-blue Boeing 757 with the text TRUMP. While the plane circled above the audience, “Danger Zone” from the movie “Top Gun” was played.

Before Trump began speaking, a recording of the country’s national anthem “The Star-Spangled Banner”, sung by Trump supporters who are in prison after storming the 2021 Congress, was also played.

Trump still claims he was robbed of the 2020 election victory, despite a lack of evidence.

Compare with the Stalin era

In his speech, he addressed the threat of prosecution against himself and reiterated his position that it is politically motivated. Placards with the word “Witch Hunt” were seen in the audience to support this narrative.

– The Biden regime’s way of using the legal system as a weapon is taken straight from the horror show of Stalinist Russia, he said according to New York Post.

– Put me back in the White House and the United States will once again be a free country, he said.

The choice to start the campaign in Waco has attracted some attention. In Waco, some 80 members of an armed Christian sect were killed in the spring of 1993 after a badly executed siege by the police, which gave the event strong symbolic value among some groups that distrust the authorities.

According to Trump, the choice was made by the Texas lieutenant governor who was asked to choose a place where support for Trump is high.