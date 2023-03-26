The controversial penalty in favor of Boca that defined the victory against Olimpo in the Argentine Cup

The 2-0 of Boca against Olimpo de Bahía Blanca for the Argentine Cup

It was not an easy night for Boca Juniors. In view of Olympusin Chaco, the xeneize won 1 to 0 by the goal of Augustine Sandez in the first half, but in the second half the game was not convincing and the team from Bahía seemed to be close to a draw until the penalty for the La Ribera team came.

The referee Lucas Comesaña interpreted as an infraction a contact of Claudio Cevasco about Dario Benedetto in the area and therefore scored a penalty for the team Hugo Ibarra 30 minutes into the second half. In a cross to the area, the center forward collapsed when he felt a load from behind and the judge gave him the right. In the shot, the former Arsenal did not miss and scored the 2-0 that sentenced the series of the 32nd final.

The charge was a referee’s error since the fault as the push is measured by the force applied and its consequences. In this case, Cevasco’s contact did not have the force to be considered as an infraction. In addition, the Olimpo player was booked, another mistake.

The players of the Federal A team and their coach, Arnaldo Siallethey protested the ruling, but in this competition there is no VAR and therefore there was no anger worth. He xeneize He stretched the advantage and after half time he made his audience explode with joy.

Finally, Boca Juniors prevailed 2-1 and in the next instance against the winner of the match between Barracas Central and Estudiantes de Caseros. No date or venue has been set for this match yet.

