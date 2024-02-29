Mario Vaquerizo and Manuel Daz El Cordobs perform live

Once again, Manuel Díaz El Cordobs has been the protagonist of one of the most outstanding moments of the latest TardeAR program. He extorero, a collaborator of the format since its beginning, has taken an active part in a debate about the possibility of two people of different sexes being friends and in which he ended up receiving a kiss on the mouth from Mario Vaquerizo.

We started working and, when a friendship was being forged, the other thing quickly came to be, Alaska said about it. The difference between my wife and my friends is that I have a lot of confidence and another thing, which is sex, with my wife and not with my friends.. That’s the difference, Vaquerizo responded.

Apparently, the conversation was based on an alleged study in which 90% of men do not see women as supposed friends, while 90% of women do believe that such a link can be established. El Cordobs even went one step further to talk about ruptures. You can stop being in love, but not loving someone. The friendship relationship depends on whether you have children or not, in the end you combine things. People are respected and loved.

At that point of slight disagreement in the conversation, Mario Vaquerizo introduced a new question: YouWe all have good friends here. Have you felt like your best friends at some point in your life?he pronounced, raising his hand immediately together with Boris Izaguirre.

Mario, I’m going to confess something to you. A while ago I felt attracted to you, El Cordobs replied jokingly. The two got up and, despite the fact that the former bullfighter tried to give him a hug, the singer from the Nancys Rubias surprised him with a punch. It starts like this and you don’t know how it endsAna Rosa Quintana warned them about what had literally just happened on her back. Well, because I admire you, Manuel Díaz said before the format continued with its programming.