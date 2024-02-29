ModaMiami comes to the city with luxury activities

MIAMI.- The ModaMiami event starts today -February 29- to show until next March 3 various activities that combine exotic cars, world cuisine, fashion items. luxury and cultural activities at The Biltmore hotel.

The program will begin with an evening hosted by Italian restaurant Carbone and curated by chef Mario Carbone.

“Over the long weekend, attendees will be able to enjoy the rarest vehicles of all time and explore top-tier luxury items and fashion pieces from Sotheby’s, all while enjoying exclusive access to a ModaMiami pop-up store. by Casa Tua Club,” the event detailed in a statement.

ModaMiami is attracting the global car collector community to South Florida for an unparalleled luxury lifestyle experience, combining the world’s rarest automobile collections and the prominent collector car auction house RM Sotheby’s. with ultra-exclusive culinary and hospitality environments, said Jiannina Castro, brand and operations director of Moda Events at RM Sotheby’s.

Offerings like Carbone’s Dining and Casa Tua Club at ModaMiami offer an unparalleled luxury experience not found at another car show. “We are excited to bring a touch of the best that Miami has to offer to the world of pageant events,” added Castro.

Carbon in ModaMiami

To begin ModaMiami weekend activities, March 1 Carbone host an exclusive one-night-only dining experience for special guests of the auto show.

Chef Mario Carbone will orchestrate a culinary journey with a specially selected menu, accompanied by entertaining surprises. The evening’s celebrations will begin with a cocktail, followed by dinner with the restaurant’s most famous dishes.

“With its reputation for excellence, this Carbone dinner is poised to be an unforgettable moment and the official start of the ModaMiami show, which will bring the best culture to the ciudad magic The activity is organized by Sotheby’s Financial Services and is available on a limited basis,” said ModaMiami.

Your home

ModaMiami made an alliance with Your home to offer a luxury hospitality experience to guests at the event, being their main culinary partner of the automotive exhibition.

“Casa Tua Club at ModaMiami will offer The Biltmore hotel an incomparable hospitality experience, highlighting the best that Miami has to offer. Casa Tua brings the soul of its private club and restaurant from Miami Beach to Coral Gables all weekend long, with a specially designed space. The carefully curated Club area will include an exclusive terrace offering a first-class view of the ModaMiami car show, auction and festivities. The intimate and exclusive atmosphere of the hall will have music and entertainment, selected for those who purchase the Casa Tua Club pass at Moda Club, from Friday to Sunday during the days of the show,” the event reported.

luxury auction

For those looking to break away from the cooking and car-focused events, Sotheby’s will feature a variety of the best luxury items and fashion pieces from upcoming auctions and others for immediate sale on-site throughout the weekend.

Attendees are invited to browse and shop a curated selection of fine watches, jewelry, designer handbags and collectibles that will be displayed throughout the event in the Biltmore lobby.

For more information about ModaMiami and to purchase tickets, you can visit https://modamiami.com.