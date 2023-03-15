Maritime passenger transport at the heart of the Government meeting

The Prime Minister, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, chaired today, Wednesday March 15, 2023, a meeting of the Government with several sectors on the agenda, indicates a press release from the Prime Minister’s office.

In the field of transport, the Minister of Transport presented a communication relating to the plan for the restructuring of maritime transport companies for passengers and goods. This plan is part of the guidelines of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, aiming to breathe new life into this strategic sector, in particular by ensuring the provision of quality services in accordance with international norms and standards.

With regard to the agricultural sector, the Government examined a draft executive decree modifying and supplementing executive decree n°01-114 of 7 May 2001, relating to the general census of agriculture (RGA), presented by the Minister of agriculture and rural development.

What about the areas of work, health and industry?

In the area of ​​work, the Government has examined a draft law amending and supplementing the provisions of Articles 16 and 47 of Law No. 83-12 of 2 July 1983 relating to retirement, presented by the Minister of Labour, employment and social security.

In addition, the Minister of Health presented two (2) draft executive decrees on: (i)- creation of nine (9) local health structures and (ii)- creation of four (4) specialized hospital establishments. Thus, the first draft executive decree aims to complete the list of establishments, annexed to executive decree n°07-140 of May 19, 2007, by creating nine (9) local health structures in the wilayas of Chlef , Sétif, Oran, Illizi, Ghardaïa, Relizane and Touggourt.

While the Minister of Industry, Ahmed Zeghdar presented a communication on the national strategy for the revival of the textile and leather industries and this, following the recommendations resulting from the national meetings on the state and development prospects of these industries, held on January 30 and 31, 2023.