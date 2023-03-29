Markus Lanz today: guests and topic of the episode from March 29, 2023

Markus Lanz invites experts three times a week to discuss explosive social issues. The talk is an absolute ratings guarantee and has been since 2008.
Running today Markus Lanz at 11:15 p.m. on TV on ZDF. After the broadcast on TV, the episode will be streamed from 1:00 a.m. in the ZDF media library.
Read here what the episode is about today, March 29, 2023, and which guests are expected.
Guests and topic at Markus Lanz on March 29th
|Gast
|Profession
|Theme
|Kevin Kuehnert
|SPD General Secretary
|The position of the SPD within the federal government
|Ursula Weidenfeld
|Bestselling author and business journalist
|Role of the SPD in the traffic light coalition
|Lamia Messari-Becker
|Professor of Building Technology and Building Physics
|Traffic light plans for heating and energy transition compared to other countries
|Michael Broecker
|Editor-in-Chief of The Pioneer
|Background of the coalition committee
These are Markus Lanz’s broadcast dates
You can watch Markus Lanz’s next talk tomorrow at 11:15 p.m. The next round of talks will not take place until next week.
Anyone who misses the program can watch all episodes free of charge after the broadcast from around 1 a.m. in the ZDF media library in the stream.