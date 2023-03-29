Markus Lanz today: guests and topic of the episode from March 29, 2023

Markus Lanz invites experts three times a week to discuss explosive social issues. The talk is an absolute ratings guarantee and has been since 2008.

Running today Markus Lanz at 11:15 p.m. on TV on ZDF. After the broadcast on TV, the episode will be streamed from 1:00 a.m. in the ZDF media library.

Read here what the episode is about today, March 29, 2023, and which guests are expected.

Guests and topic at Markus Lanz on March 29th

Gast Profession Theme Kevin Kuehnert SPD General Secretary The position of the SPD within the federal government Ursula Weidenfeld Bestselling author and business journalist Role of the SPD in the traffic light coalition Lamia Messari-Becker Professor of Building Technology and Building Physics Traffic light plans for heating and energy transition compared to other countries Michael Broecker Editor-in-Chief of The Pioneer Background of the coalition committee

These are Markus Lanz’s broadcast dates

You can watch Markus Lanz’s next talk tomorrow at 11:15 p.m. The next round of talks will not take place until next week.

Anyone who misses the program can watch all episodes free of charge after the broadcast from around 1 a.m. in the ZDF media library in the stream.