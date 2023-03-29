Weather in Quintana Roo Wednesday March 29

The weather for this Wednesday in the Mexican Caribbean with partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain today.

In The Truth News We tell you in detail the weather this Wednesday in the state of Quintana Rooreaching minimum temperatures of 26°C and maximums of 28°C, with the presence of cloudy bodies throughout the day, with little chance of precipitation, the sea temperature is 25°C, the waves in cancun It will be 0.8 meters, with waves reaching 0.6 meters in height.

Satelital image.



This Wednesday, March 29, you will be able to feel the soil moisture in the south-central area of ​​the state at 54% while in the southern area there will not be much difference 70% moderately medium measurements, in different parts of the state of Quintana Roo, the humidity in the soil directly affects the thermal sensation, in the central zone it will be up to 32°C, in the southern zone of the state there will be a thermal sensation of 33°C. The sensation of humidity in Cancun for today is moderately high, while in the southern zone it will be considerably higher.

The presence of nitrogen dioxide in the country.



With gusts of wind of up to 30 kilometers per hour throughout the day, the air quality in Quintana Roo is related to nitrogen dioxide (it acts mainly as an irritant that affects the mucosa of the eyes, nose, throat and the respiratory tract) is .54 μg/m3, a low density for the Mexican Caribbean, PM 2.5 (micrograms per cubic meter) are very small particles suspended in the air, including organic chemicals, dust, soot and metals, in the state of cancun it has a presence of 9 μg/m3, which is moderately low.

