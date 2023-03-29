They arrest a criminal organization that operated in the southwest and west of Puerto Rico

San Juan, Mar 29 (EFE).- The federal and Puerto Rican authorities are managing this Wednesday the arrest of about twenty people, accused of belonging to an organization dedicated to drug trafficking in the southwestern and western areas of Puerto Rico.

Specifically, there are 22 people linked to the sale of drugs in the municipalities of Sabana Grande, San Germán, Lajas and Cabo Rojo, detailed the federal prosecutor’s office in Puerto Rico in a press release.

The group was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 22, the federal source specified in the statement.

According to the indictment, it is alleged that from 2019 to the present, the organization distributed heroin, crack, cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl and other controlled drugs such as Oxycodine (Percocet) and Alprazolam (Xanax) in public sectors and residential areas (popular neighborhoods). in the mentioned municipalities.

The defendants, according to the court document, had access to different vehicles, which they used to transport money, narcotics and firearms.

In addition, they offered delivery service to their customers in parking lots or other more convenient places for them.

Members of the organization used force, violence, and intimidation to control the areas where they operated.

Of the 22 members of the group, 21 also face charges for possession of firearms while trafficking the drug.

If found guilty, the defendants could face a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison up to a maximum of life in prison.