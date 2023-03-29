Luis Juez admitted the differences with Mauricio Macri: “I am not an employee of anyone”

Senator Luis Juez, one of the candidates to govern the province of Córdoba (NA / Damián Dopacio)

The national senator and candidate for governor of Juntos por el Cambio in Córdoba Luis Juez responded to Mauricio Macri, who recently told in public that they had had differences and sent a political nod to the current provincial president Juan Schiaretti.

“How did these words fall on you,” asked Miguel Clariá, the historic host of chain 3, to Judge. “I liked him, I am respectful of all thoughts. We have had short circuits with MacriI know that I’m not easy to bring down, I don’t like it, I am not employed by anyone. I respect your friendship with Schiaretti, who is no longer a candidate and has an exhausted cycle. But I like to be respected too. Already we are going to solve it, having a coffee, chatting like two adults”, he said on the air.

“I had many short circuits (with Judge) and there are things about him that I have not been able to understand or agree on. I will go to Córdoba at some point and we will sit down to talk,” Macri had assured when asked about the senator’s candidacy.

Judge, who works side by side with the radical deputy Rodrigo de LoredoHe did not forget when he prevailed in the 2021 legislatures.We won the internship against Macri and all the devices. With Rodrigo we carry each other on the shoulder, back to back, and we walk and we don’t stop walking. We have been working together for two years.”

The Cordovan official dodged concrete definitions about the role that De Loredo will have in the electoral offer. And he replied: “Radicalism is going to make that decision, to designate the lieutenant governor or lieutenant governor who will accompany me in the formula to be the next governor. Them (by Together for Change) they want us to show all the cards without being told if we are going to play trick or chinchónThat is why we have to deal with a certain unknown”.

Luis Juez and Rodrigo de Loredo, political allies for the future of Córdoba

And he highlighted how “essential” his political colleague is for him. “There is no way to think about this political construction without Rodrigo not being with a level of prominence and absolute centrality. What he says will be what we will carry out,” said Judge.

The former ambassador to Ecuador, under the Macri government, raised the problems that the province has and the need to go hand in hand with the former president, putting cold cloths on the short circuit. “Obviously we have to have a conversation, we need your capacity and your knowledge, in international matters, help us link Córdoba with the world: open doors with the foreigner. when they come here give us a hand, help us. We need to give the province the shine it has lost”, said Judge.

In addition, the senator said several times in string3 that “discussions between leaders do not change people’s livesthe only thing they want is for them to commit to solving problems such as insecurity, public health and retirees: that is what matters to the people of Cordoba”.

The tense relationship between Macri and Judge dates back to the 2021 legislative elections, at which time the former president decided to support the proposal of Mario Negri and Gustavo Santos. In those STEP, the pair of Judge (leader of the Civic and Social Front) together with De Loredo was imposed by more than 20 thousand votes. And the pre-candidate for governor recalls, in detail, the differences with the former president at the time: “We had a big discussion because he insisted that the list had to be put together in a certain way, He told me that Loredo had to go as deputy number 1. Macri was in Switzerland, stranded by the pandemic and I told him that he seemed crazy to me, that that was not going to work and he got angry. So we end up confronting. And we won the internal one, ”he confirmed.

Facing the provincial elections, next June 25, Judge acknowledges that he is looking forward to that date. “Nobody is going to remove us from the agenda or the roadmap that aims to give Córdoba a different look. They have given me the key to a bus to drive and in that vehicle there are many leaders who are not from my political space. I have to honor that commitment that I assumed,” said the official.

Luis Juez hopes to meet Mauricio Macri as soon as possible to talk and iron out the political rough edges, ahead of the next provincial elections

To close the note, Judge complained about the national situation and threw a dart at the Front of All: “what happens with our leaders who are with another agenda? What aren’t they looking at?” he said indignantly. And he completed: “Insecurity, our public education is screwed up, teachers earn a pittance and are mistreated, their salaries were destroyed. In addition, there is no longer a police career, which they spend it on, with a miserable salary, doing additional jobs. Those are the things we have to focus on, ”he concluded emphatically.

