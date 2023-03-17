Known from “1806 Nuremberg Saga”: Actor now voice actor

Nuremberg – This Nuremberg actor is now a voice actor.

The Nuremberg actor David Oliver Riedel (41) – known from “1806 Nuremberg Saga” – first dubbed a children’s book, then a Spanish horror film.

Riedel was last seen as a physiotherapist in the ARD series “Storm of Love”. Photo: private

Now he has voiced three US films in a row. The last role: 14-year-old Holden in “Nature of Romance”. “It was fun putting the voice up higher than it is,” says Riedel.

But Riedel doesn’t want to just stand behind the microphone. Riedel: “It’s a good change, but I’m staying true to the film.”

His next project is on screen. A reshoot of Macho Man 3.