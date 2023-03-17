USL Championship Glance

All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|you
|pts
|gf
|GA
|Loudoun
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|louisville
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Charleston
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|tulsa
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Indy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Miami
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Detroit City F.C.
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hartford
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Memphis
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
Western Conference
|W
|L
|you
|pts
|gf
|GA
|Monterey Bay F.C.
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|3
|Saint Anthony
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Colorado Springs
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Sacrament
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|San Diego
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Phoenix
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|new Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Step
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Oakland
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Orange County
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, March 11
Loudoun 3, Memphis 1
Tulsa 1, Miami 1, tie
Pittsburgh 1, Birmingham 1, tie
Phoenix 1, Charleston 1, tie
Indy 1, Tampa Bay 1, tie
San Antonio 3, Oakland 1
Sacramento 1, El Paso 0
Monterey Bay FC 5, Hartford 3
Louisville 3, Orange County 1
San Diego 1, Detroit City FC 0
Monday, March 12
Las Vegas 1, Rio Grande Valley 1, has
Wednesday, March 15
Colorado 2, El Paso 1
Friday, March 17
Tulsa at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Pittsburgh at Memphis, 5 p.m.
New Mexico at Miami, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Detroit City FC at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
Louisville at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Charleston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
San Antonio at Loudoun, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at San Diego, 6 p.m.
Oakland at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Friday, March 24
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Monterey Bay FC at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Birmingham at Hartford, 2 p.m.
El Paso at Louisville, 3 p.m.
Indy at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Loudoun at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Thursday, March 28
Pittsburgh at Tulsa, 8 p.m.