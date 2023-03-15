“What will we humans have left to do?”: Elon Musk’s reaction to the new and more powerful version of ChatGPT

the tycoon Elon Musk reacted to the results of GPT-4, the new version of ChatGPT, which demonstrated its power by passing with 90% in a simulated bar exam to be able to practice law in the US.

“What will we humans have left to do?”, Musk tweeted in response to a post about the powerful results of the latest version of the artificial intelligence (AI) tool. “We’d better move with Neuralink,” he added, referring to his company founded in 2016 with the goal of implanting wireless microchips into the brain to help cure neurological diseases.

The developer of ChatGPT, OpenAI, an AI research company co-founded in 2015 by Musk himself and with which he later cut ties, said in a statement that GPT-4 “exhibits human-level performance across various academic and professional benchmarks.”

Indecision?

It should be noted that It is not the first time that Musk has been alarmed against artificial intelligence, especially with ChatGPT. Last February, during the World Summit of Governments held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, he stated that “ChatGPT has illustrated to people how advanced AI has become.”

He reiterated that artificial intelligence represents one of the greatest threats to the future of civilization and insisted that more attention should be paid to the security of this type of system. “If something goes wrong, the reaction may be too slow,” she warned.

ChatGPT releases a more powerful version of its popular system

“ChatGPT is terrifyingly Well. We’re not far from dangerously strong AI,” Musk tweeted in December in response to a post by investor Sam Altman, one of OpenAI’s co-founders.

However, despite the warnings made by the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, he has also started working on AI. At the end of February, it advertisement that Musk planned to develop a rival to ChatGPT and the project was in the early stages, with no concrete plan to develop specific products.