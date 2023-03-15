Melting permafrost: How dangerous are “zombie viruses”?

unknown viruses from the Eisthat become dangerous again after thousands of years? The so-called Zombie Viruses live up to their name. an international one research team the University of Marseille could recently several Viruses from the Siberian permafrost reactivate in the laboratory, is one of these viruses 50,000 years old. According to the leader of the study, Jean-Marie Alempicsuch viruses from the melting permafrost could pose a real threat to the public health become.

