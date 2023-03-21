Toyota launched the new sports Hilux pickup: fixes a key flaw of the previous version

The most extreme of Toyota’s trucks is already on sale to attack a segment with new competitors, where it wants to demolish old ghosts

Toyota presented the Hilux GR-Sport IV, the sports truck that was launched in 2018 and is already in its fourth edition, this being one of the most important because one of the most serious problems that the company had was changed. best-selling truck in the country.

Beyond the aesthetic evolution of the new sports version, the Hilux GR-Sport IV modified the track widtha long-standing criticism that drags the truck, which supposedly affected its stability.

However, in this edition, Toyota announced that the new model modified everything that was claimed of it, with a extension of 140 mm of the tracks in the front axle and 155 in the rear; to which is added a new suspension with monotube shocks; increased power and torque in the engine; and improvements in heavy-duty braking performance thanks to new rear disc brakes.

In this way, Toyota achieved the most important and requested changes to Hilux, promising improvements in walking and stability, which many expect to be inherited by the future Hilux.

Development of the new Hilux van

The evolution of the sporty Hilux was jointly developed by Toyota teams in Latin America, Australia, Thailand and Japan, leveraging each other’s on-the-ground experience to enhance synergy.

Local engineers developed the new suspension, its front design and other body parts at Toyota’s design center in Zárate, Argentina. After defining the dynamic and performance objectives, for the first time in the history of GAZOO Racing Latin America, a local prototype was built for its development.

The new Hilux has wider tracks and ensured stability.

From there, the new suspension of Hilux GR-Sportwith monotube shock absorbers with a larger piston diameter and damping capacity, new springs, grills and elastics. This combination provides greater grip and control in high-speed off-road and on-road conditions. Then, for the suspension calibration, the vehicle was tested on various terrains on the roads of Argentina where the most demanding rallies in the region are held.

Also the design contributes to the walk. On the front, where the exclusive “TOYOTA” inscription of the GR versions stands out, it makes direct reference to the character of the Rally-road. A higher angle of attack and higher ground clearance bumper guard provides better off-road capabilities to enjoy the performance of the Hilux GR Sport off the beaten track.

Rare Hilux rear spoiler addition.

Los sports front seats are upholstered in a combination of natural and eco-leather combined with perforated synthetic suede and red details. The upholstery of the roof and pillars in black color create a sportier environment where the hallmarks of the GAZOO Racing brand stand out, such as the key, the identification plate with the unit number, the head restraints, the aluminum pedal board and the covers. -exclusive carpets of this model.

In addition to the internal change, which is the most important, the new Hilux added a large spoiler to the box that the brand explains what it is for, since it is too large, but argues that it acts against the wind, resisting more strongly.

Engine with more power

The engine of the sports Hilux is a 2.8 liters with 224 hp of power and delivers a torque of 550 Nm with an automatic gearbox.

In security, it has Hill Start Assist Control (HAC – Hill Start Assist Control); Active Traction Control (A-TRC – Active Traction Control); rear differential lock; Hill Descent Assist (DAC – Downhill Assist Control); and Eco and Power Mode driving modes.

Toyota made clear the changes to the new sports Hilux to end the criticism.

Added to this is the Toyota Safety Sense Active Safety package and passive safety with 7 airbags and ISOFIX Anchors, among others.

Prices and competitors of the new Toyota Hilux

The new Hilux GR-Sport is marketed in Argentina at a price of $17,946,000.

Among the sports versions that you will face, the Volkswagen Amarok V6 costs $18,126,950. It has 258 CV, automatic gearbox and 4×4 traction.

In the case of the new Ford Ranger Raptor, it has a 397 hp turbonafter engine, has an automatic gearbox and 4×4 drive. The price will be known at the end of the month.

Hilux has had the advantage of being the best-selling truck in the country for years, and each launch is tinged with success. You don’t need anything to sell yourself, and they are confident that they will continue to do so with each model they present.