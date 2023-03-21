They made a hymn to AIFA and if we listen to it, you too

Either all tailed or all tailed, the ancestors would say. It turns out that they made a hymn to the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) and if we already heard it, you too.

They presented and sang it on March 21 during the presentation of the first work report by the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA). They even put the lyrics on the screens and handed out slips for everyone to sing along to.

Photo: SEDENA

The anthem of the AIFA

After the entire event, which took place in Saint Lucia, they asked all attendees to stand up to sing the AIFA anthem.

A flirtatious video with the lyrics appeared on the screens of the venue and they were also given little pieces of paper that had the lyrics so that there would be no excuse and they would deliver everything in the song.

Here we are going to share the lyrics in case you suddenly feel like singing it before traveling.

“Felipe Angeles Airport, open your doors to aviation, your immense sky that guarantees times of glory and satisfaction. Within the ruins you rose and for your people you forged yourself, like an unbreakable castle, where strength and passion are housed.“

After the first paragraph we come to the chorus:

“Aircraft fly, fly into the skies freely, to various destinations in the territory, also with an international course”

If you want to listen to the anthem that was sung by the Secretary of National Defense and the Governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo Del Mazo, here is the live broadcast of the event.

They just have to get ahead until minute 35:40 and have the lyrics at hand so as not to lose track.

This is not AIFA’s first attempt to gain popularity. A little while ago they published, through their social networks, a quite organic recommendation that the actress did not for Sabrina Sabrok when she was going to travel to Guadalajara.

“The airport is very nice, I know that bad news has come out about the airport and nothing to do with it, I mean, I don’t know where they get all this from, if it is to harm or what, but the truth is that the airport is very modern and apart from that, there are few people, one feels comfortable, no problem, I loved it“.

