Fuels: the anger of strikers over the requisitioning of personnel in oil depots

While the number of service stations running out of fuel is increasing, the movement of employees of the oil depots of Douges and Fos-sur-Mer continues. Tuesday, March 21, clashes took place with the police.

At the Fos-sur-Mer oil depot (Bouches-du-Rhône), the face to face between the police and strikers turned into a confrontation, at the end of the morning of Tuesday March 21. Three CRS were seriously injured. The anger of the demonstrators was triggered by the requisition of three employees. Last night, the Donges oil terminal (Loire-Atlantique) was also unblocked by the police.

Service stations in trouble

Government objective: refuel service stations. In the Gard, the queues are getting longer. The prefecture imposed a maximum ration of 30 liters per vehicle. According to a specialized site, 1,018 stations lack at least one fuel, and less than 10% are completely out of service in the South-East and North-West. For a return to normal, it will be necessary to wait, according to the French Federation of fuels. Of the 200 French deposits, between five and eight are blocked.