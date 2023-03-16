Drei deletes the data limits for tariffs, 5G from 19.90 euros

Three updates its tariffs. Included the data limits do not apply for most SIM-only tariffs and for tariffs linked to the purchase of smartphones.

In addition, the tariffs have unlimited minutes and SMS in Austria and the EU. However, there is still a data limit for EU roaming, which differs depending on the contract.

SIM-Only-Tarife

In addition, Drei lowers the price for its cheapest SIM Only 5G-Tarif. SIM Unlimited M costs now 19,90 Euro monthly, with unlimited data in Austria, as well as unlimited minutes and SMS in Austria and the EU. The data limit in the EU is 19 GB. The maximum download speed is 150 Mbit/s, the upload 50 Mbit/s.

The 5G tariff SIM Unlimited L costs 29,90 Euro. The differences to Unlimited M are 300 Mbit/s download speed and 100 Mbit/s upload speed, as well as 28 GB of EU data roaming included.

The cheapest SIM-only tariff at Drei is SIM with 12,90 Euro. It is only in the 4G network and has a data limit of 30 GB in Austria.

Tarife mit Smartphones

Both Tariffs with smartphones are all 5G tariffs and all without data limit in Austria. Here you have to pay attention to the speeds. At Unlimited S there is only 50 Mbit/s download speed, which is less than the 80 Mbit/s for the SIM tariff in the 4G network. First the tariff Unlimited L offers 150 Mbit/s download. You pay 44.90 euros per month for this.

The waiver of data limits applies only for new customers. Existing customers are advised to look at their contracts and switch to one of the new contracts if they need unlimited data volume or higher download and upload speeds. Of course, you have to make sure that the current smartphone is 5G-capable.