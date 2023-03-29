Sheriff’s deputies kill suspect in Canutillo

Canutillo—A man was killed after a shooting involving El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) deputies in Canutillo early Wednesday.

Police reports indicate that officers were called to the 7600 block of Campos Street, near Bosque Road, around 12:20 am, after receiving reports of an armed person.

Upon arrival, the suspect began shooting at officers, who returned fire. It is not clear what sparked the shooting.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and later died. No other information about the suspect or the investigation was released.

“Details are very limited as we are still conducting an active investigation,” explained EPCSO Commander Robert C. Rojas.