The Mexican team is concentrated in Chicago led by Robles and Corral – Hola News

Sports Writing, Apr 3 (EFE).- Defender Kenti Robles, from Real Madrid, and striker Charlyn Corral, from Pachuca, lead the Mexican women’s soccer team, gathered this Monday in Chicago under the command of Spanish Pedro López.

In the first edition of the MexTour W, the Mexicans will face the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL at home next Saturday and on Tuesday the 11th they will visit the Houston Dash.

Mexico suffered last year, led by Mónica Vergara, a great failure in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic and World Cup, by being left out of this year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which cost them the position to the coach that López replaced.

With the Spaniard, Mexico drew 1-1 with Chile in October and last March won the Women’s Revelations Cup, beating Nigeria and drawing with Costa Rica and Colombia.

The duels in Chicago and Houston are part of the preparation of the Mexicans who are completing a long-term process, with an eye on the 2027 World Cup and the 1928 Los Angeles Olympics.

With Robles as the leader of the defense, with a midfield with skilful figures and Corral in command of the attack, the Mexicans will seek victory in their first international duels away from home in the era of the Spanish coach.

This Monday the team did physical work in the gym of their hotel in Chicago and training sessions on the pitch are scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

– Mexican team for the MexTour W:

Goalkeepers: Itzel González (América), Emily Alvarado (Stade de Reims-FRA) and Melany Villeda (Pumas UNAM).

Defenders: Kimberly Rodríguez (América), Andrea Hernández (Juárez), Miah Zuazua (Juárez), Karol Bernal (Monterrey), Kenti Robles (Real Madrid-ESP), Greta Espinoza (Tigres UANL), Cristina Ferral (Tigres UANL) and Anika Rodriguez (UANL Tigers).

Midfielders: Natalia Mauleón (América), Alexia Delgado (Cruz Azul) and Karla Nieto (Pachuca).

Forwards: Alexis Casarez (Juárez), Kaitlyn Johnson (Angel City FC), Myra Deldillo (Juárez), Carolina Jaramillo (Guadalajara), Gabriela Valenzuela (Guadalajara), Diana Ordóñez (Houston Dash), María Sánchez (Houston Dash), Charlyn Corral (Pachuca) and Jacqueline Ovalle (UANL Tigers).

Coach: Pedro Lopez.