EPISD inaugurates school in honor of Bobby Hill

Step.- El Paso ISD officially dedicated the new Bobby Joe Hill PK-8 school Monday, celebrating the life of the iconic point guard for the 1966 Texas Western men’s basketball team while marking the 20th groundbreaking ceremony for the $668 million bond program.

The 2016 bond campus is a consolidation of Collins Elementary School and Terrace Hills Middle School in northeast El Paso. The school’s namesake played basketball on the renowned team led by Hall of Fame coach Don Haskins at Texas Western, now the University of Texas at El Paso, which made history by starting five black players in the national championship game. on March 19, 1966. The new campus celebration fell on the same day as the NCAA men’s basketball championship.