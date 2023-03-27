The couple on the border with Russia: “In the past, China was much weaker”

Russia and China have been bitter enemies for long periods in the past and in the border town of Heihe there is a museum which has collected alleged wrongdoings that Russia subjected China to over the years.

But this week Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin met for three days and the ties between the countries are described by Xi Jinping as historically strong. This is noticeable in the trade between the countries.

Dependent on China

Western sanctions against Russia have made the country dependent on China, and this year trade has increased by approximately 30 percent.

Customs officer Chi has seen how it affected Heihe. At the border checkpoint, long lines of trucks stand ready to drive into Russia with Chinese goods.

– There are many more than three years ago. They need to import a lot now, says customs official Chi.

