Climate activists paste images of Botticelli’s Venus

MADRID.- Two climate activists from the Last Generation group pasted several images related to the Campi Bisenzio flood to the glass that protects the work The birth of Venus by Botticelli in the Uffizi Museum in Florence, according to Italian media.

The work, according to La Nazione, did not suffer any damage.

The action took place on Tuesday afternoon and the two activists read a statement in front of the work to ask: “a repair fund of 20 billion euros for all citizens who have suffered or will suffer damage from climate disasters.”

“We have returned to action to demand a fund to repair the damage of climate catastrophes. We have returned to action despite the precautionary measures and the risk of ending up in jail for having violated them. We have returned to action because it is the right thing to do. correct,” Última Generación shared on its Instagram profile.

Museum response

According to the aforementioned media, the Uffizi Museum in Florence turned off the lights in the room when the protest began.

The act of vandalism took place during the day of the Uffizi handover between Eike Schmidt and the new director Simone Verde. This assault is the second carried out by the climate group at the museum.

In July 2022, La Nazione reported that three young people stuck to the glass that protected the Premains of Botticelli and they displayed a banner that said ‘Last Generation, no gas, no coal’.

Additionally, last July some activists from the group covered themselves in tomato sauce in front of the Baptistery in protest against the fossil fuel industry, and in March, the Palazzo Vecchio was painted orange.

Source: Europa Press