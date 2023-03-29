Markus Lanz today: These guests are on the show on Wednesday

Berlin.

Markus Lanz talks to his guests about current topics three times a week. Read who is on the show this Wednesday.

Markus Lanz moderates one of the most successful talk shows on German TV

The moderator welcomes politicians, celebrities, journalists and experts to ZDF three times a week

These guests are in the studio this Wednesday (March 29).

Politicians, journalists and experts discuss a wide variety of topics: Many – sometimes more, sometimes less – prominent people are in the every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday ZDF talk show “Markus Lanz” as a guest. The moderator talks to them about current, political and socially relevant events.

Markus Lanz invites you to his talk round three times a week. Which Guests who are part of the talk round on the respective day publishes it ZDF the afternoon before the show. In the evening, the program is then recorded a few hours before it is broadcast.

“Markus Lanz”: These guests are there today (March 29).

Kevin Kühnert, SPD politician

Ursula Weidenfeld, political expert

Lamia Messari-Becker, civil engineer

Michael Broecker, journalist













Die talkshow has been one of the most successful on German television for years. According to the media expert Bernd Gäbler, the program has undergone a clear change: while tabloid topics used to be discussed, the editors now focus primarily on hard political topics. (fmg)













You can find more articles from this category here: Television



