Married at first sight 2023: a candidate was crowned French bodybuilding champion! (SPOILERS)

For the past few days, fans have been able to watch the second episode of Married at first sight 2023 exclusively on 6play and thus discover a new candidate, French bodybuilding champion.
The continuation under this advertisement
M6 has just launched its season 7 of Married at first sight. 14 candidates have decided to place their romantic destiny in the hands of experts to find them their ideal partner. Over many months, more than 25,000 singles went through a series of tests and interviews in hopes of finding love. The show’s experts, Estelle Dossin and Gilbert Bou Jaoudé managed to form 7 couples that are more than 70% compatible. On March 20, during the first episode, viewers were able to attend the wedding of Anabel and Fabrice, and the two bride and groom fell in love at first sight. For their part, Léa and Emanuel announced to their loved one their upcoming wedding. For a few days, it is possible to discover in preview and free of charge the second episode of Married at first sight 7 on the 6play platform. In the images, fans discover Jessica, a Miss Universe Fitness and… Pascal, a French bodybuilding champion.
Married at first sight 2023 : Pascal, an atypical profile
The continuation under this advertisement
Pascal is 49 years old and has been single for a year. Father of a 22-year-old woman, he struggles to find the ideal partner who could understand his way of life, because the bachelor has done everything not to go unnoticed. “I won French bodybuilding championships 20 years ago. I built myself like that. I always wanted to be different from ordinary mortals. I always wanted to be a little more muscular and I managed to answer that”, explained the candidate in his portrait. He has made his passion for sport his job, because he is now at the head of his own company whose goal is to physically prepare athletes to prepare them for competitions. “We tend to see it in a pejorative way: everything in the arms, nothing in the head. That’s why I decided to do this experiment because i need to meet someone who will understand me and who is not going to judge me”explained the sportsman.
Pascal (Married at First Sight 7) confides in his celibacy: “I can’t actually do it”
The continuation under this advertisement
“When you’re young, you’re malleable, you adapt. When you have life experience, you think, you calculate and it’s true that finding someone who suits me is super complicated all the same”confided Pascal on his romantic opportunities: “At 49, we are less infatuated with a person. The physical is not enough and it goes both ways. I think I have fewer opportunities too. I think I must be less attractive as well than ten years ago.” “On my own, I haven’t been able to do it for a few years. My periods of celibacy are longer and longer between each story. It’s getting worse”, concluded Pascal, who decided to trust the M6 experts. He was right to do so, because a woman compatible with him at 77% was found.