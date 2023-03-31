Marseille: a pack of wolves on the heights of the city

In 2021, a pack of wolves settled on the heights of Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône). This immediate proximity to the inhabitants raises the question of cohabitation. Reporting.

The inhabitants of Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône) have new neighbours. A pack of wolves has settled in the Parc des Calanques. The immediate proximity of the inhabitants raises the question of cohabitation. Nicolas Rossignol, warden, is the one who best knows the pack installed on the heights of Marseille. He searches every week for evidence of his presence. Nicolas Rossignol regularly moves the six photo traps to better follow the routes of wolves. Today, seven wolves live in the park.

“The food chain is closed”

The family of wolves settled in the middle of a military camp, little frequented by man. She finds peace and plenty of game there. “The species settles permanently on the territory. We lacked a large predator on these territories. The food chain is closed“, explains Nicolas Rossignol. In Penne-sur-Huveaune, a neighboring town, some are worried about the return of the wolf, like Sylvie Politi, an owner of attacked goats. Since this attack, the town has used the voluntary services of a forest ranger, who notably teaches young people in the town, a dialogue that is necessary to demystify the big bad wolf.