Marvel Explains ChatGPT to You Through Avengers Endgame

You constantly hear about ChatGPT but the phenomenon is beyond you? Good news, Marvel explains everything to you through a scene in Avengers: Endgame. What better to understand the challenges of this technology.

© Marvel Studios

ChatGPT is the artificial intelligence that captures all the attention. The chatbot has just upgraded to GPT-4 with the promise of tasks performed with even more precision. OpenAI, a company acquired by Microsoft which develops ChatGPT, is going at such crazy speed that ordinary mortals sometimes have trouble keeping up. Fortunately, Avengers : Endgame explains how artificial intelligence works!

ChatGPT explained by a scene from Avengers: Endgame

As surprising as it may seem, Avengers : Endgame allow to understand ChatGPT-4 a bit more. In the world of Marvel, there are advanced artificial intelligences which do not exist on our premises like Jarvis and Friday.

During a scene, Tony Stark develops time travel. Rather than performing the complex calculations himself, the billionaire asks Friday to do it instead. Iron Man even uses his voice and gestures to have artificial intelligence as his creative companion.

This is obviously the goal of ChatGPT-4 (and its future versions). Do not replace trades but serve as a human-driven assistant to save time and accuracy in completing tasks. Totally trusting an artificial intelligence is not a good idea, Ultron proved it to us in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Of course, Avengers : Endgame remains a movie. So many fantasize about an artificial intelligence as spectacular as Fridaywe will have to wait before such an assistant sees the light of day.

ChatGPT, the intelligent assistant of the future?

This is in any case what seems to motivate Microsoft which integrates ChatGPT everywhere and, it must be admitted, a little forceps. The firm has never hidden its enormous interest in artificial intelligence. Even Bill Gates, its founder, puts a lot of hope in this technology.

More than in others such as cryptocurrencies or NFTs whose supposed uselessness had been singled out by Bill Gates (these comments are his own!). One thing is certain, chatbots are likely to make people talk for a long time…