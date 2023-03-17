Xbox exclusive will let you hunt vampires with friends

sIt will be on May 2nd that Xbox console players, PC owners and Xbox Game Pass members will be able to play ‘Redfall’, a new game that will allow you to hunt vampires in cooperative mode.

The game, developed by Arkane Austin (‘Prey’ and ‘Deathloop’), received a new trailer that shows precisely what happened to the locality of Redfall, in the state of Massachusetts, being infested with dangerous vampires.

Given that ‘Starfield’ had its release date pushed back to September, ‘Redfall’ will be the big Xbox exclusive for this first half of the year.

You can see above the new trailer for ‘Redfall’.

Also Read: Exclusive PlayStation will (finally) come to Xbox

