Marvel loses its feminine and Latin American touch: goodbye to Victoria Alonso

Victoria Alonso, executive producer of Marvel Studios, left her position in the largest holding company in the entertainment industry.

Alonso, born in Argentina and one of the most important Latin American representatives in the top positions of giants based in the United States, joined Marvel in 2006 and since then worked in positions such as Head of Visual Effects and Post Production, until becoming a of the most important executive producers.

The novelty was initially published by THR and then confirmed by Varietyalthough in no case were the precise reasons for the separation given.

Alonso was executive producer of all the Marvel movies and Disney+ series in the last 10 years, including the most recent, such as “Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “Thor Love and Thunder” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

He also led the executive production of the series about Loki and “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.”

In 2015, Alonso, 56, was promoted to executive vice president of production, and in 2021 she reached the position of president of Physical, Post Production, VFX & Animation.

In his role, he oversaw all post-production for Marvel.including the visual effects of the latest films, which have been criticized by professional critics in the sector.

The special effects in “Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania,” in particular, were widely criticized for being of lower quality than those of previous Marvel movies.

Something similar had happened with the 2022 TV series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”, which also received negative reactions for the appearance of the superheroine.

Although she is no longer with Marvel, Alonso is listed as a producer of the upcoming Marvel films “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3” and “The Marvels”, in addition to the Disney+ shows “Secret Invasion”, “Ironheart”, “Echo” and “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” says Variety.

Recently, Alonso was the producer of “Argentina, 1985”the film that won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film and received an Oscar nomination.

Alonso was a member of the “Womens Impact Report” performed by Variety. “You don’t need a cape, you don’t need a hammer, you don’t need a shield. Your superpower is your voice, and your voice will create change for you, for society, and for those you love,” the Argentine said on one occasion.

And I add: “If you use your voice, you will create the kind of energy that will bring change to us. Not using your voice is silence, and silence is poison.”

