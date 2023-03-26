Marvel Producer Responds to Theory Connecting Kang to Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings

The producer of Marvel StudiosStephen Broussard, gave statements on the ongoing theory regarding the potential connection of Shang-Chi’s Ten Rings to Kang the Conqueror in the Multiverse Saga from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

As he recalls a report published on the website of Screen RantAfter the success of the Infinity Saga, Marvel is in the process of setting up another climactic event with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, with Kang as the big bad.

The theory in question states that Shang-Chi’s Ten Rings, seen in the movie of this character that debuted in the MCU in 2021, are linked to Kang. The post-credits scene of the tape showed us the last look at these thousand-year-old objects.

When Broussard was asked about this during his recent guest appearance on the podcast Inside DisneyBroussard downplayed the idea: “I wouldn’t read too much at this point. I’m afraid that’s a hard question to answer, because if I say, ‘Stay tuned,’ they might read more about it, you know?

“But, when we did Quantumania, it was just about that. Any future connectivity, I can’t really speak to, because I really don’t know where it’s going. But it’s an independent idea for this more than whatever’s going on in the scenario for another Shang-Chi, should that happen, or Kang Dynasty. It was purely the setting of this movie”.

Kang would also be connected to Ms. Marvel’s bracelet.

There is also the additional claim that Ms. Marvel’s bracelet or set of bracelets are also linked to Kang and, in this case and the rings, it would have to do with the technology with which they were made.

At this time, it is unknown if Kang is linked to Shang-Chi and Ms. Marvel, but as the Multiverse Saga continues, more information on this matter will come to light.

Kang’s next appearance in the MCU will be in Loki season 2, which may even confirm or completely discredit the idea, as the Disney+ series is expected to delve into the villain’s history and origins.