Marvel’s Avengers: almost all skins are free before support ends

As we learned last January, the end of support for Marvel’s Avengers is imminent. To thank players for playing the game, Crystal Dynamics had promised to make marketplace items free, and today you can take advantage of this great gift.

Almost all skins are free!

Patch 2.8 is the last content update for the game. As promised, almost all Marketplace items are unlocked. This means that nearly all outfits, emotes, takedowns, and dog tags are now automatically available on your hero card.

The World Quests system and Hero Challenge Cards have also been completely removed from the game and related items are now unlocked. The various resources are also converted into in-game credits while an exclusive Iron Man skin is also offered to players.

This update also brings several changes and fixes that you can find in the

patch note complet.

End of support in September

As a reminder, the servers are scheduled to close on September 30, 2023. After this date, the game will no longer be supported, but will remain playable in solo as well as in multiplayer.

If you don’t know the title, now is the time to enjoy it at a lower cost with all its content. It is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC as well as Xbox Series X|S and PC. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also play the game now.