Maya Nazor: This is what the mother of the statuesque model ex-girlfriend of the Santa Fe Klan looks like

Following her breakup with rapper Santa Fe Klan, Maya Nazor has shown on her social networks that she is moving forward with his life at a work level and also at a personal level; which he has always shared with his followers.

On more than one occasion, the influencer has taken advantage of her platforms to show her personal environment and even sharing a camera with his mother, Cristina Nazor, with whom he has a very close relationship.

The Morelense mother has appeared with her daughter on more than one occasion, and they have even recorded videos together and here we show you what it looks like.

This is Cristina, the mother of Maya Nazor







In a video for the influencer’s YouTube channel, both made the “mother and daughter” tag, where they left evidence of their incredible friendship and how much they know about each other.

This is Cristina, the mother of Maya Nazor



On more than one occasion, the Morelense has pointed out that she sees her mother as a best friend, so it is not uncommon for her to show off on her social networks.

Although there is not much information about her mother, it has been revealed that she is of Lebanese origin and that tHe met Maya when he was only 19 years old.; For this reason, the model has expressed that she is her mother’s figure, her greatest inspiration to get ahead.

It may interest you: Do you have to work? This is what Maya Nazor does after separating from the Santa Fe Klan

Who is the father of Maya Nazor’s son?







The romantic history between Maya Nazor and the Santa Fe Klan began in an accelerated way and because of a crush, according to what she said, she was already attracted to the rapper before she officially met him, although it was not until she had the opportunity to talk to him, during a car trip, that she fell in love with humility, the way of thinking and what comfortable she felt with the singer.

It didn’t take long for them to make their relationship public and 9 months later they announced that they became parents, even the singer released a song inspired by his newborn called “Luka”with which he announced that he had already been born.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!