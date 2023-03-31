The action of the restaurant chain is a very important benchmark, because it tells us how the point of sale adapts to social responsibility activities.

The value of McDonald’s in the market of fast food It has increased due to phenomena such as the experience that consumers seek.

Next to McDonald’sVarious fast food brands have scaled the market with experiences like Taco Bell has.

McDonald’s Mexico opens spaces for people with autism and the action shows us how the physical point of sale has escalated to increasingly close and unexpected experiences with the consumer.

This action adds to the many reasons that consumers have to go to a fast food restaurant and it is that in studies as “The French and fast food”the main reason for 72 percent of consumers to go to a fast food restaurant is the speed with which they deliver food and 29 percent because it is family friendly.

The last action of McDonald’s Mexico

In anticipation of World Autism Awareness Day, McDonald’s Mexico implemented a curious strategy with which this brand makes its way into the inclusive business market and inaugurated an initiative known as Espacio Azul, which through signage you will be able to identify as one of the first 64 restaurants to join the campaign.

The campaign consists of creating spaces inside the restaurants of McDonald’s, which are adapted for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). In these spaces there are personnel trained to interact with people who live in this condition and want to visit the restaurants, in addition to a menu with pictograms, as well as signage for priority tables for people with this lifestyle.

“Espacio Azul is an initiative with which we want to continue contributing to our communities, making our restaurants more inclusive spaces for those people diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, facilitating their experience by better understanding their needs.” commented Francisco Bologna HolmCEO of Arcos Dorados Mexico.

A pity and a shame @shurest Acapulco, part of the group of @suntoryrest You just denied me entry to your restaurant with the autism assistance dog. According to Carlos Murillo the manager, he cannot accept it.

Several times I came to this place.

Is this legit? pic.twitter.com/dpTspzSHFH — RAFAEL SARMIENTO (@rafalitosarmi) August 22, 2021

These actions are important steps towards inclusion in the restaurant industry, after we have just seen cases such as that of Rafael Sarmiento, a well-known journalist specialized in cinema, who denounced in 2021 as a Suntorysister brand of Shu Restaurant.

On that occasion, the driver regretted that the restaurant prevented the entry of an assistance dog for his autistic son, for which he had an unfortunate experience inside the premises.

“A shame and a shame about the Shu Acapulco restaurant, part of the Suntory group. You just denied me entry to your restaurant with the autism assistance dog. According to Carlos Murillo, the manager, cannot accept it. Several times I came to this place. Is this legal?” The driver denounced on that occasion.

It is important to see the insights of studies like “The French and fast food”, where the consumer recognizes that these spaces serve to live family experiences. Despite this perception, there are stores that have refused to offer it, but other chains that demonstrate the value of the point of sale adapted to social responsibility actions.

