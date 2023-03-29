Formify: the gamer mouse designed with Artificial Intelligence to fit your hand wants your money

Formify It comes to break the internet among the gamer community to present itself as the future of the accessories market to enjoy each game with an item that perhaps you had not considered you needed: a mouse that literally fits your hand.

The use of Artificial Intelligence systems has reached unsuspected levels in recent months. But now everything is reaching unexpected levels with the intention of implementing these kinds of platforms for almost any type of work, including the development of items for gamers.

Today there is genuine uncertainty about what OpenAI can do with its new GPT-4 when it is finally fully implemented in ChatGPT-4, we are getting closer to this type of program reaching the status of being considered an Intelligence system. Artificial General (AGI).

Such a level would frame the probability that an AI would be considered with reasoning abilities almost similar to those of a human being. And it is precisely in this context that someone had the idea of ​​using this technology for a peculiar task: creating a 100% personalized mouse, even in its distribution, volume and design.

This is Formify, the gamer mouse made to measure for your hand with Artificial Intelligence

There is official Web site for the Formify project, but the reality is that it is still an initiative that is still in the phase of consolidating its financing to start with its peculiar “mass production”.

The page of KickStarter It details the process designed for the creation of each mouse, where it would be necessary to use the camera of your smartphone to take a picture of your hand to use 3D printing technology and Artificial Intelligence from it.

In theory, to have a custom Formify mouse, you first had to take and send a picture of the palm of your hand. Then an Artificial Intelligence trained with machine learning will review all the general aspects of the hand, such as its length, shape, thickness of each finger and other details to then adjust the 3D printing parameters.

Image: Formify | Formify would use Artificial Intelligence to create each mouse tailored to the gamer’s hand. But you need funds to get your financing.

From there, Formify will create a mouse with a mid-weight 55 grams, armed inside with a Pixar 3395 optical sensor and complemented by Kailh 8.0 Clear switches, plus two programmable thumb buttons.

All for a calculated cost of USD $139 once it goes on sale. Although it may not happen, since the Kickstarter campaign at the time of writing this news is not remotely close to meeting its goal.

Beyond its language proficiency, GPT-4 can solve novel and challenging tasks spanning math, coding, vision, medicine, law, psychology, and more, without requiring any special prompting.

So perhaps the best thing for the future of humanity for now is to apply AI systems to more innocuous things, like the design of a mouse.