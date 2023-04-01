Media: Kolo Muani hot for Bayern change

Randal Kolo Muani could obviously very well imagine a move to Bayern. According to ‘Sport1’, the German record champions would be the center forward’s absolute dream club in the event of a potential transfer. “Kolo Muani wants to go to Bayern”headlines the TV station.

Should Munich knock or even make an offer, the 24-year-old would be weak and would be “Fire and flame”, like ‘Sport1’. Kolo Muani is impressed by Bayern’s high level of ambition and squad composition with many French-speaking players.

Upamecano casts the line

National team colleague Dayot Upamecano is said to have lured the vice world champion months ago: “If you keep it up, you’ll play with us soon”, according to the alleged message. Kolo Muani himself said on ‘Sky’ in late January: “FC Bayern is a big club and every player dreams of playing for big clubs.”

In principle, Kolo Muani, who is also on the list for Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Paris St. Germain, can also imagine another season at Eintracht Frankfurt. It is still unclear whether Bayern will go on the offensive at Kolo Muani.

Eintracht’s sports director Markus Krösche emphasized several times that he wanted to remain firm even with 100 million offers, and recently said: “We want to continue to walk the path together with him and not necessarily sell him. Another season with us would certainly do him good.”