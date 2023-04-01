FC Bayern: Insider reveals details of Tuchel’s conversation with the Bayern bosses

On Saturday, the new Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel meets his former employer Borussia Dortmund in Topsiel. Image: dpa / Sven Hoppe

Bundesliga

On Saturday, Thomas Tuchel faces his first endurance test as Bayern coach – and Munich faces a landmark game in a duel with Borussia Dortmund. The first in the table plays for the second in the table, the eternal pursuer for the German record champions. Especially this year, the tension before the already prestigious meeting could not be greater.

Tuchel has been in office at Bayern for a little over a week after head coach Julian Nagelsmann was surprisingly kicked out. “If you don’t feel like it, then hang up”, were the bold words that Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić reported to Tuchel. He said that at Tuchel’s performance last Saturday.

New details about the reaction of the 49-year-old to Bayern’s request have now been made public.

Negotiation with Thomas Tuchel: Discussion lasted more than five hours

In the “Bayern Inisder” podcast, the “Bild” journalist Christian Falk tells that Thomas Tuchel met with FCB CEO Oliver Kahn and technical director Marco Neppe on Tuesday, March 21, at around 7 p.m. in Salihamidžić’s apartment met to discuss the arrangement.

It was therefore initially not clear to Tuchel that the conversation was about immediate employment as a trainer at Bayern. The officials of the German record champions are said to have made it clear right from the start that the native Swabian should immediately take over for Nagelsmann.

According to the podcast, Tuchel then got up, walked a few steps in the direction of the window and then replied: “Okay, let’s do that then.” All in all, the discussion of all those involved about the future of FC Bayern is said to have lasted more than five hours.

Reunion with Borussia Dortmund

In the top game against Borussia Dortmund, Thomas Tuchel is not only concerned with turning the tide at Bayern Munich, but also against his former employer. From 2015 to 2017, the current Bayern coach was on the sidelines with the black and yellow, at BVB he had finally fallen out with those responsible at the time.

Against Borussia Dortmund, Thomas Tuchel faces his first endurance test as Bayern coach. Image: dpa / Angelika Warmuth

Quite a few already suspect that Tuchel could face a similar fate with the German record champions. The 49-year-old still has the opportunity to win the treble with FC Bayern – he could also end the season without a title. The game against BVB will provide a first indication of the direction Munich will take in the final spurt of the season.