Meet the Galaxy A54 and A34, Samsung’s new proposals

A Samsung presented two new mobile phones dedicated to the mid-range segment Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G – with the company claiming that they have the “longest battery life” compared to the predecessor.

Starting with the Galaxy A54 5G, the phone features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, Exynos 1380 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging and a camera with three sensors of 50MP, 12MP (ultra wide angle) and 5MP (macro).

The Galaxy A34 5G has a similar 6.6-inch screen, Dimensity 1080 processor, 6GB of RAM and a triple camera with 48MP, 8MP (ultra wide angle) and 2MP (macro). Otherwise, the specifications appear unchanged.

“Advanced mobility experiences are increasingly essential to everyday life. With continuous improvements in the Galaxy A series, we are ensuring that more people around the world can access our transformative innovations”, says the head of Samsung’s mobile division , TM Roh.

The Galaxy A54 5G will be available for €519.90 for the 8GB RAM version with 128GB of internal storage and for €569.90 for the 256GB version. The Galaxy A34 5G costs €419.90 for the 6GB RAM version with 128GB and €489.90 for the 256GB version.

