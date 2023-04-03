Meet the private jet with which Shakira and her children traveled to Miami

Shakira has reappeared this Sunday at the Barcelona-El Prat Airport to start his trip to Miami, a journey that he will take with his children and his brother in his private plane.

On this occasion, the famous Shakira has left Barcelona after more than a decade residing in the Catalan capital, as she informed her law firm in Barcelona in the last few hours that will not return to his home in Barcelona after Easterand that their children, Sasha and Milan, already have a place at Miami Country Day School.

The children of the successful Shakira will begin classes on April 11, without a doubt a radical change in her life that began today, when the interpreter of I congratulate you arrived at the Barcelona airport accompanied by her children and her brother Tonino.

Shakira’s private jet

It should be noted that the famous Colombian singer planned to move to Miami soon, something that finally happened this Sunday at noon. ‘

Shakira arrived at the airport with her brother, and her two children together with Gerard Piqué, Sasha and Milan; she would get out of her van and help her little ones to get out of the vehicle.

Europa Press managed to capture the singer, who with a smile thanked the press for the words of affection with a kind “thank you”. Upon entering the facility, she would turn and blow a kiss at the reporters.

The aforementioned medium explains that the artist has taken a private flight at the airport. It is about her own private aircraft, and that she remodeled together with Gerard Piqué.

Shakira’s Private Jet



It has been highlighted that the jet is a Learjet 60XR, valued at 20 million dollars, with the capacity to carry up to 10 passengers comfortably inside.

If we remember, Shakira has been seen on more than one occasion aboard this plane. The former couple added a bedroom with enough space for 2 beds, a large dining room and a TV room for their children, among other details.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Shakira starts a new life in Miami and this optimistic message says it all

The singer leaves Barcelona for Miami

The singer leaves Barcelona for Miami



The singer of “Pies descalzos” leaves with her plane and thus closes this stage in her life, while they point out that Gerard Piqué would have said goodbye this Saturday afternoon to his little ones.

The ex-soccer player of Futbol Club Barcelona was seen in the vicinity of the singer’s home, where he picked them up to spend time together. The athlete would have taken Sasha and Milan to their grandparents’ house, so they could say goodbye to them too. The former soccer player would not have liked the sudden departure of the Colombian with the little ones.

For its part, the La Vanguardia portal has highlighted that the children will begin classes on April 11, coinciding with the first day of school after the holidays. This is Miami Country Day, a highly valued school whose enrollment ranges between 33,000 and 46,000 dollars a year, half of which will have to be paid by Gerard Piqué.

It should be noted that the institution is among the 20 best schools in the entire state of Florida. The school has also given the consent to welcome the children from that day on.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!