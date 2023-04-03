The number of people injured in an attack against a military blogger in Saint Petersburg rises to 32

Moscow, April 3. The number of people injured in the previous day’s bombing of a military blogger in a St Petersburg cafe belonging to Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin rose to 32, while police detained a woman suspected of killing Vladlen. Tatarski, according to the Interfax agency.

According to this Monday’s report from the Russian Ministry of Health, 10 victims are in serious condition, and among the injured is a 14-year-old teenager.

A WOMAN DETAINED

According to Interfax, a St. Petersburg resident, Daria Trepova, was detained Sunday night on suspicion of murdering Tatarski.

Russian media claim that she had previously been involved in unauthorized actions against the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

The woman, born in 1997, was brought before investigators, as it is suspected that she was the one who brought a box with a bust of Tatarski to the cafeteria that contained at least 200 grams of TNT (trinitrotoluene), according to Interfax.

Shortly after handing over the figure to the military blogger, the explosion occurred at Street Food Bar No. 1 in the center of St. Petersburg, whose owner is the catering businessman and head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgueni Prigozhin, according to his own admission. Last night on Telegram.

The head of the Wagner Group gave the cafeteria over the weekends to the Z Cyber ​​Front to hold their nationalist events there on the Russian military campaign in Ukraine, as was the case on Sunday when the star speaker was Tatarski, whose real name is Maxim Fomin.

This group is a troll factory that is being used to promote Russian propaganda on social media, according to the Institute for Strategic Study (ISD).

According to the independent outlet Meduza, Tatarski is a blogger and one of the most famous military correspondents, who gained fame during the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

He was born in the Donetsk region of Ukraine and fought in 2014 in the self-proclaimed people’s republic. He had more than 560,000 subscribers on his Telegram channel.

GUEST OF THE KREMLIN

Tatarski reported from the front lines in Ukraine and gained notoriety after posting a video recorded inside the Kremlin last September on the occasion of Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

In it he said: “We will beat everyone, we will kill everyone, we will rob everyone as necessary. Just the way we like it.”

The attack against the pro-Russian military blogger is reminiscent of the one who killed Darya Dugin, daughter of the leader of the Neo-Eurasianist Movement, Alexandr Dugin, considered close to the Kremlin, in August.

The Russian journalist died when a bomb exploded in the underbody of her vehicle as she was driving on a road on the outskirts of Moscow.

The Russian authorities accused the Ukrainian secret services of being behind the attack, a point that the kyiv government flatly denied.

Dugin himself wrote on his social network VKontakte, the Russian Facebook, that “(…) they kill those who are truly on the side of God, of the Spirit, of Russia. They know what is most valuable to us and they come to destroy it in the act.

IS IT UKRAINE’S FAULT?

While Duguin did not indicate who he was referring to, the Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Maria Zajárova, pointed directly to Ukraine as responsible for the attack.

“Russian journalists are constantly experiencing threats of reprisals from the kyiv regime and its inspirers, which are being increasingly implemented,” he wrote.

The adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted that “spiders eat each other”, and attributed the explosion to “internal terrorism as an instrument of political struggle” in Russia.EFE

