Trump indicted: Former US president confirms he will go to court on his own on Tuesday

Donald Trump announced that he would leave his residence in Florida on Monday to attend the hearing during which the charges against him will be announced Tuesday in New York.

“I will go, believe it or not, to the courthouse.” Two days before knowing precisely the charges against him, Donald Trump announced this Sunday on his social network Truth social that he would leave his residence in Florida this Monday noon to reach New York and present himself to court in Manhattan on Tuesday.

“I’ll be leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday at noon, heading to Trump Tower in New York. Tuesday morning I’m going, believe it or not, to the courthouse. America wasn’t meant to be like this! ” wrote the former US president.

Donald Trump is indicted in a case related to a payment of 130,000 dollars made to the star of the X Stormy Daniels in 2016. His lawyers said they were confident that the case would be thrown out by a judge, because flawed.

A unique ritual for a former American head of state

He is expected in Manhattan court on Tuesday to be formally served with the charges against him. The summons must give rise to an unprecedented ritual for a former American head of state: the billionaire will have to state his name, age, profession, submit to fingerprinting and be photographed, like all warned.

A few hours earlier, he had announced that he would speak Tuesday evening from his residence in Florida after his visit to New York.