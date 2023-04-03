BILD investigates: scandal surrounding the word “mother”

Show more about the video



The Tagesschau reports online about a draft law by the Ministry of Family Affairs, according to which special leave after childbirth should no longer only be available for mothers, but also for fathers. The Tagesschau makes it: “The partner of the person giving birth should in future be released two weeks after the birth.” “Person giving birth” instead of mother? Geez! After the self-appointed language police received mass criticism and malice, the editors backtracked and reinserted the term mother. Reason: It led to “misunderstandings”. What do celebrity moms think of the daring move to oust the word “mother” from German usage? BILD asked radio legend Friederike “Freddy” Holzapfel in Leipzig.

Source: IMAGE

04/03/2023 – 07:35 am

