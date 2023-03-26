The impact of Macri’s announcement on the Government: surprise and the need to speed up the definition of candidacies

In the official coalition there was surprise but also acceptance that Macri’s decision was as expected

The decision of Mauricio Macri of not being a candidate for president shook the political agenda of the weekend. After Cristina Kirchner’s announcement that she will not compete – beyond the fact that in recent weeks she left the door open to do it again – the message that the PRO leader issued this Sunday is the most important definition with a real impact on the electoral scene .

In it front of all There were leaders who were surprised because they thought that Macri, finally and after so many ambiguous gestures, was going to incline to compete in this year’s elections. But there were also others who had already assumed that he would not compete. Political analysis of the former president’s electoral move was a permanent exercise within Peronism.

Alberto Fernandez He is in the Dominican Republic with a small entourage of officials. One of them, the chancellor, santiago cafieroprovided a concise definition before the Infobae query: “Too bad it didn’t get off 8 years ago”he stated, with a strong imprint of irony, in reference to his candidacy for president in 2015.

In the environment of the President they believe that the decision of Macri and Cristina Kirchner not to be candidates opens a new game “where the toughest leaders are going to be out of the electoral dynamics”which reaffirms that “the STEPs are of vital importance”.

Alberto Fernández is in the Dominican Republic together with a delegation made up of the closest officials

In the presidential political circle they celebrated the decision of maximum kirchner to accept the STEP, because they believe that it is the defining model that must be put into practice to settle the leadership of Peronism. In addition, it is a way of highlighting Fernández’s perspective on a definition process that he has been pushing for a year and a half.

“I was surprised by the decision. He was convinced that he was going to be a candidate. He ends up going down to make it easier for him to define his space ”, assured an important national minister as soon as he heard the news. In addition, he considered that Macri’s announcement will have a direct impact on the internal life of the official coalition.

The reason? “This forces us to start defining and it is what we need. It speeds up the organization process”he explained. At the heart of the national government there is a need to start making decisions that accelerate the dynamics of organizing the political space.

The definition of Mauricio Macri had a full impact on the internal life of the Frente de Todos

Another high-ranking government minister expressed a different view. “I always thought that he was not going to be a candidate. He does not surprise me or change the political landscape. Their decision does not have the same importance in the political scenario as in their internal life.”he mused.

Along the same lines, he maintained: “Outwards, Macri is the least electorally powerful of Together for Change. If by the whim of being a candidate he ended up losing the elections in a ballot, he would have to bear the defeat alone.

A legislator who answers to one of the PJ governors considered that it is time for the ruling party to start playing its card. “Macri announced this because of the internal quilombo they have. Now it’s up to the Front of All to reassess the strategy. It’s time to do it”considered

In the ruling party there is a mirror analysis. The impossibility of winning the PASO or the general election, but losing in a possible ballot, is the projection that within Peronism is made about a possible candidacy of Cristina Kirchner. They are good candidates for the beginning of the electoral process, but not for the end.

“The main difference between Together for Change and us now is that they have two 15 point candidates installed and we have a row of names that does not exceed 8 points”, highlighted an influential national official with access to the presidential office.

In Peronism they believe that Macri’s decision accelerates the process of reorganization of the political space (REUTERS / Tomas Cuesta NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES)

After Mauricio Macri’s decision, the candidacies of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich were affirmed within Together for Change and on the national political scene. The opposition has candidates. In addition, there is the candidacy of María Eugenia Vidal and that of the head of the UCR, Gerardo Morales, who has already launched himself into the competition.

The situation is completely different on the other side, where the ambassador in Brazil, Daniel Scioliis the only confirmed candidate who is already campaigning. Alberto FernandezMeanwhile, he continues to consider that he can run for re-election, while Cristina Kirchner it generates ambiguous gestures about its electoral future. Sergio Massa It continues to be the main option within the political space, although it maintains firm that it will not compete in these elections.

Macri kicked the electoral board, where the definitions began to mark the field in which the next presidential elections will be played.

