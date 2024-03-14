Meeting of arts and letters focuses on Mexican queer literature

GRANADA.- The International Observatory for the Defense of Human Rights and MECA Mediterrneo Centro Artestico will present the XIII Meeting of the Artes and of the Letters of the Mediterranean, focused on literature queer Mexican, starting this Friday, March 15, with a cultural and artistic program that will last until Thursday, March 21 in Spain.

According to the organization of the event, the XIII Meeting of the Arts and Letters of the Mediterranean will take place in Granada and Almera, emerging as a point of cultural transmutation and exchange where in recent years it has been characterized as one of the most outstanding annual events. and important in the literary panorama.

“A common platform for meeting and coexistence, where the different current literary and artistic movements share efforts, with the commitment to show the latest trends and artistic expressions of the moment,” indicated the organization. This year the central theme of the Meeting will focus on literature queer mexicana.

Guest artists and writers

The meeting will feature the participation of plastic artists Fernando Barrionuevo (Almera), member of the Academia de las Bellas Artes de Granada and director of MECA Mediterrneo Centro Artestico; Modhir Ahmed (Baghdad, Iraq), Premio de la Trienal Internacional de Grabado de Norway and Premio de la Trienal Internacional de Grabado Krakw, Cracow, Poland, together with the poet Ingrid Bringas (Monterrey, Mexico), Premio Internacional de Poesa Gilberto Owen Estrada ; and the writer Guillermo de Jorge (Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain), International TOP10 Innovative Transforming Leaders Award, by the Universidad Espritu Santo, in Ecuador.

The event will begin its program with the celebration at K15 MECA Mediterrneo Centro Artestico, in Rígiva (Granada), where participants will exchange different creation processes for three days, establishing shared synergies and generating collaborative works.

The Closing Program will be held on Thursday, March 22, at 8:00 p.m. (Spain), at the headquarters of MECA Mediterrneo Centro Artestico in Almera, with the Art and Literature Classroom, which will take place within the exhibition framework Correspondencias, by the plastic artist Pedro Osakar, with the reading of the writer queer Mexican Ingrid Bringas (Monterrey, Mexico), Gilberto Owen Estrada International Poetry Prize, one of the greatest exponents of literature queer mexicana.

Purpose of the Mediterranean Meeting of Arts and Letters

The XIII Meeting of the Arts and Letters of the Mediterranean aims to form a cultural and artistic platform, where the different expressions become the fundamental guide of the activities, facilitating the experience between the different current artistic movements that will take place MECA Mediterrneo Arts Center meeting point.

