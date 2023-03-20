Meeting to speed up investigation of war crimes

As the host of an international meeting, London wants to advance the investigation of Russian war crimes in Ukraine today. Justice ministers from around the world are coming together to organize financial and practical support for the work of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the UK Justice Department said. According to the information, Great Britain is organizing the meeting together with the Netherlands.

“We gather in London today united by the objective of holding war criminals accountable for the atrocities committed during this unjust, unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine,” said UK Justice Secretary Dominic Raab.

“Britain will continue to support the International Criminal Court with resources, staff and expertise alongside the international community to ensure justice is done,” Raab said.