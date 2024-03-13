Mega Millions jackpot soars to $792 million after another drawing without a winner

There was no winner for the jackpot in the Mega Millions drawing held Tuesday night in the United States, raising the jackpot to an impressive estimate of 792 million dollars They will look for an owner again on Friday, March 15.

If there is a lucky person, they will be able to choose between an annual payment of the total over 29 years or choose a only cash payment, which in this case would be 381.8 million dollars.

This Tuesday’s winning combination, which It had a prize pool of 735 millionwas: 2, 16, 31, 57, 64 and the mega ball 24.

The amount at stake for next March 15 remains the sixth largest prize in the almost 22-year history of the game.

Capture of Megamillions.net

The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was Dec. 8 of last year, when two $394 million winning tickets were sold at a Chevron gas station in Encino, California.

Despite the slim chance of winning, which is one in 302.6 million, players continue to buy tickets as the jackpot size increases.

Mega Millions began on August 31, 1996, but then it was known as the Big Game.

The first drawing was held on September 6, 1996, and six states participated: Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan and Virginia.

In Mega Millions, players must select six numbers from two groups: five numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 (the golden Mega Ball). To win the jackpot, they must match all six winning numbers in the drawing, which takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 pm Eastern Time.

The opportunity to purchase Mega Millions tickets is available at most gas stations and markets in 45 US states, in addition to the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands and costs two dollars. The places where it is not played are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

Federal and state taxes will also reduce the money collected, with deductions depending on the state where you live.

Eight states, including Florida, do not charge income taxes on lottery winnings. Ellos son California, New Hampshire, Dakota del Sur, Tennessee, Texas, Washington y Wyoming.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game to have awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion.: in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.